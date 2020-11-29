Honduran ex-president stopped at airport with bag of money

TEGUCIGALPA: Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he had been “unjustly” detained at the Central American nation’s Toncontin international airport for carrying $18,000 in cash, which he said was not his. “I don’t know the origin of that money. Obviously someone must have put it in my belongings. I have traveled 400 times and I know that you cannot travel with that amount of money. It is necessary to investigate who put that money in my belongings,” Zelaya told local media. Earlier, he wrote on Twitter that he had been “unjustly detained.” “The reason, a bag of money with $18,000, which is not mine. Now in the presence of prosecutor,” Zelaya wrote. He said he was stopped at immigration control in Toncontin airport after a search of his luggage.