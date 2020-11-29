ATC grants 14-day remand of ASI’s murderers

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Khairpur on Saturday has granted seven days physical remand against the alleged murderers of ASI Bilal Wasan.

The investigation officer on Saturday presented the accused Syed Saqlin Shah and Faraz Rajput to the ATC Khairpur for seeking 14 days physical remand in the murder case of ASI Bilal Wasan, nephew of the adviser to the CM, Nawab Khan Wasan. The defence counsels had argued before the court that the police had been maltreating with their clients and forcing them to confess the murder. The special prosecutor argued that it was first physical remand seeking by the police after the constitution of the JIT. The ATC, after examining the arguments, had granted seven days physical remand against the accused.