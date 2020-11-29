National Intelligence Committee formed

ISLAMABAD: The National Intelligence Committee (NIC) has been established to create harmony and better contact among the civil and military intelligence institutions.

The committee – led by the federal interior secretary – has been constituted after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources in the interior ministry, an official notification of the committee had been issued.

The committee includes DG ISPR, DG Intelligence Bureau (IB), DG FIA, a representative of the Military Operation Directorate, IGs of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and the other four provinces.

According to sources, the committee could appoint anyone as a member and will work according to the given terms.

The committee will ensure communication within to prevent terrorism and will transfer information among each other.