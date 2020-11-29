Corona ferocity grows as 45 more killed

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 46,861 as 3,045 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Forty-five corona patients, of whom 39 were under treatment in hospital, died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 281 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, out of 1,760 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 48,223 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,226 in Sindh, 21,515 in Punjab, 5,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,446 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 706 in Balochistan, 295 in GB, and 504 in AJK.

Around 337,553 people have recovered so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic’s outbreak, a total of 392,356 cases have been detected so far, including 6,556 in AJK, 17,046 in Balochistan, 4,619 in GB, 29,427 in ICT, 46,604 in KP, 117,898 in Punjab and 170,206 in Sindh.

About 7,942 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,897 in Sindh out of whom eight died in hospital and four out of hospital on Friday, 2,960 in Punjab of whom 15 died in hospital, 1,355 in KP of whom eight died in hospital and one out of hospital, 307 in ICT of whom two died in hospital, 165 in Balochistan, 97 in GB of whom one died in hospital, and 161 in AJK of whom five died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday.

A total of 5,435,139 tests have been conducted so far, while 614 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Around 2,651 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.