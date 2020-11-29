Seven, including 13-year old bride, taken into custody

SUKKUR: The police have taken a 13-year old bride and six other people into custody after her father had allegedly sold her to marry a mentally retarded man.

An underage-girl was reportedly sold for Rs1 million and forced to marry with a mentally retarded person, the girl’s mother informed the police. The FIR was also registered against bride’s father and five others, who allegedly involved in selling the girl and for executing an underage marriage. Reports said a 13-year old girl, Fouzia d/o Yusuf Dhandhal, resident of village Jeyando Dhandhal, was reportedly sold for Rs 1 million and her Nikah was solemnised with Sarwar s/o Juman Saand, a mentally retarded man. Fouzia’s mother informed the women police that raided a house and had taken seven people, including the bride into custody, who told the police that she is a 13-year old girl and was forced to marry with a mentally retarded man. Later the police had registered a case against six people, including bride’s father Yusuf Dhandhal, Nikahkhawan Mujeeb Saand, groom Sarwar Saand, brother of groom Sughir Saand, Ali Mohammad Saand and Nooro Magnihar. Meanwhile, the groom’s family had also complained the police that they had been cheated by the father of the bride, who had allegedly taken Rs1 million from them.