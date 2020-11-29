Geelani condemns omission of Kashmir from OIC agenda

SRINAGAR: Former chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) and senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has said the omission of Kashmir from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) agenda at its ongoing meeting of foreign ministers in Niamey constitutes a grave betrayal of trust and deserves unequivocal condemnation.

In a statement on twitter, Syed Ali Shah Geelani said would at least some member countries muster the courage to ask at who’s behest was this betrayal committed.

Meanwhile, Geelani has expressed condolences with All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq over the death of his paternal uncle Ali Muhammad Jan.

Late Ali Muhammad Jan was son of late Maulavi Muhammad Amin and elder brother of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed, who are grandfather and father of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq respectively. In a statement on twitter, Geelani expressed grief and over the demise of Ali Muhammad Jan with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.