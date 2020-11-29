Pak labour to have new job opportunities in Qatar UAE: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari said that Pakistani labour would avail new job opportunities in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many countries have provided employment to Pakistanis in the recent past due to vibrant foreign policy of the incumbent government. To a question about restriction on visa for Pakistanis intending to visit UAE, he said we should understand the problems of UAE who is also facing the challenges emerged due to Coronavirus pandemic.