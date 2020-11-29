close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
November 29, 2020

Pak labour to have new job opportunities in Qatar UAE: Zulfi

National

P
PPI
November 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari said that Pakistani labour would avail new job opportunities in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many countries have provided employment to Pakistanis in the recent past due to vibrant foreign policy of the incumbent government. To a question about restriction on visa for Pakistanis intending to visit UAE, he said we should understand the problems of UAE who is also facing the challenges emerged due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From Pakistan