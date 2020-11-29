NA Speaker appeals for Corona SoPs compliance

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has appealed to the public for strict adherence to health guidelines and SoPs for prevention of Covid-19. This appeal came at the point when Corona virus is on the rise in the wake of second wave.

In a video message through electronic and social media, Asad said Corona virus has cast devastating psychological and health impact on the affectees and he realizes the agony of the virus affectees since he and his family have underwent the same agony.

“Due to meager national resources, government has taken every possible step to fight this disease. For lack of capacity in hospitals, the situation could deteriorate, if the inflow of patients continues with the current pace.”

Paying rich tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff who are on the front line against the virus, Asad said that our doctors and paramedical staff are our real heroes and their services will always be remembered.

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for solace of the political representatives, paramedics, media representatives and others who succumbed to this disease.