Viral video helps engineering student to get full scholarship

SUKKUR: A video of a shepherd and his son went viral, subsequently helping the boy to winning a scholarship from Mehran University of Jamshoro.

Reports said a video had shown a shepherd, hailing from Umarkot, asking his son Ali Raza to give up his studies as he could not afford to pay his educational expenses. It is pertinent to mention that the son had passed the entry test to get admission in the engineering university but had no money to bear the expenses to continue his studies, the video elaborated. "Don't study further, I don't even have four pennies (Aanna) for it," the shepherd was seen telling his son in the video.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor of Mehran University, Aslam Uqaili had fortunately watched the video and had decided to grant Ali Raza a full scholarship to get continue his dream to become an engineer. Reports said Ali Raza, the son, had reacted overwhelmingly with joy when he received an admission letter with full scholarship. It said Raza secured admission in mining department, while the VC has assured him that the university would bear all expenses of his education.