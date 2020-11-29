Clerks reject cut in service tenure to 2 years

NOWSHERA: The All Pakistan Clerks Association, Nowshera chapter, on Saturday rejected the government decision to decrease the service tenure to two years on a seat and vowed to resist it at all costs.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, APCA central president Fazal Ghafar Bacha, district president Muhammad Idrees Hashmi and others said that service term on seat was three years but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to decrease to two years, which will not be accepted.

“The incumbent government came in the name of justice and provision of rights to the people but it has now crossed all limits to push the masses, particularly government employees to the wall,” Ghafar Bacha said, adding that the rulers must honour its decision taken on November 6 last.

He said that transfer and posting of clerks in various departments would badly affect their seniority, therefore the government should reverse its plan to facilitate the employees especially the clerk community.

He termed the transfer plan a tactic of the government to deprive the clerks of their rights.

The APCA president suggested the government to initiate transfer and posting from the high level then they would accept its decision but only clerks should not be singled out in the entire scheme.