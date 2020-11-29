Cold dry weather predicted in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Very cold weather has been forecast in hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and North Balochistan. Fog is also likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning. Islamabad 5 degree centigrade, Lahore 10, Karachi 17, Peshawar 8, Quetta 0, Gilgit -1, Muzaffarabad 4 and Murree 3 degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian while very cold and dry weather in Leh and Baramulla.