5 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 infected patients reached 1245 after five more tested positive for the coronavirus during on saturday.
According to Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Qazi Medical Complex Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Khan said that the number of patients infected by the fatal Covid-19 were increasing with each passing day since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.