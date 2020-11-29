close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

5 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

NOWSHERA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 infected patients reached 1245 after five more tested positive for the coronavirus during on saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Qazi Medical Complex Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Khan said that the number of patients infected by the fatal Covid-19 were increasing with each passing day since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

