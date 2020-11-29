Police arrest seven persons, seize 18kg hashish

PESHAWAR: District Police during its crackdown on drug sellers arrested seven persons and recovered 18 kilogram hashish from their possession, said police.

On the directions of SSP Operation Mansoor Aman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of DSP Badhber Riaz Khalil and SHO Badhber Ijazullah. The team, on a tip off, stopped a suspected car bearing number 8596 and seized 10 kilogram hashish and arrested driver Nasibullah resident of Yakatoot. Similarly, the police carried out crackdown in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar and Faqir Abad police stations and arrested six persons besides recovering eight kilogram hashish from their possession.