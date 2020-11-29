No breakthrough yet in murder cases of two kids in Badaber

PESHAWAR: Slow progress is being made in the murder cases of two children in Badaber as forensic tests of samples collected from the bodies could not lead to any breakthrough.

Many believed the killers in both the incidents were sharp enough, as they did not leave any significant evidence at the crime scene. Police investigators are probing the incidents through conventional ways to find any clue about the murderers involved in the two incidents.

An official of the capital city police on Saturday said the postmortem report of the seven-year-old girl, Aalia, was not much helpful since her body was burnt. “The investigators, however, are working on other evidence and the case will be worked out soon,” said the official.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar, Abdul Salam Khalid said on Saturday that 44 people had been interviewed and interrogated in connection with the case.

“More than 600 samples have been taken. Insha Allah this process will help us trace and arrest the culprit(s) soon,” he said.

Profiling of a large number of people in Balokhel and Telaband has been going on for two weeks now to find any clue about the killers. Most of the people are co-operating the cops to work out the two cases that have spread terror among the locals.

Even after a couple of weeks of the two murders in Badaber, the people of the town were concerned about the way the two children were killed in Telaband and Balokhel areas. Both the incidents happened within five days.

A four-year-old boy, Tahirullah, was found dead in fields of Telaband in the limits of Badaber Police Station in mid-November. His abdomen was cut but no organ was removed.

Later, a seven-year-old girl, Aalia, was killed by unidentified killers. Her body was thrown in a graveyard after setting her on fire.

Four specialist teams have been constituted to probe the murders.

The teams have been stationed at the Badaber Police Station while their previous responsibilities were handed over to their deputies as acting charge.

An official said that along with a high-level committee, they have constituted four specialist teams, one for intelligence collection, another for profiling and interviews, third one for cellular investigation and interrogation and one for raids and arrests.

He added conventional and non-conventional methods were being applied to work out the case.