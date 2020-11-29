Begum Shamim laid to rest at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Funeral prayers for Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, were held at Sharif Medical Complex here on Saturday, following which she was laid to rest at Jati Umra.

The prayers were led by religious scholar Allama Raghib Naeemi and attended by members of the Sharif family, central leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), political and social leaders, party workers and others.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Awami National Party’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Amir Muqam, Khurram Dastgir and others attended the prayers. Later, Begum Shamim was laid to rest at Jati Umra.

Earlier, the body arrived at the Lahore Airport in the morning via a British Airways flight which was received by Shahbaz Sharif. Begum Shamim had passed away in London on November 22. Her funeral prayers were also held in London prior to the repatriation of her body to Pakistan on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif, who also was in London, offered funeral prayers for his mother along with other members of the family and party workers there on Friday. That same day, Shahbaz and his son Hamza were released on a five-day parole to attend the funeral.