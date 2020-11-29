Pakistan sees over 3,000 virus cases for fourth straight day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday jumped to 46,861 after 3,045 more people tested positive in a 24-hour-period, the fourth consecutive day that daily infections crossed the 3,000 mark.

Forty-five coronavirus patients, 39 of whom were under treatment in hospital, died in the same period, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The coronavirus death toll now stands at 7,942 — 2,897 from Sindh, 2,960 in Punjab, 1,355 in KP, 307 in Islamabad, 165 in Balochistan, 97 in GB and 161.

At least 2,651 Covid-19 patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 281 of who are on ventilator. There were no patients on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. A total of 1,760 ventilators are allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Some 48,223 tests were conducted across the country on Friday — 12,226 in Sindh, 21,515 in Punjab, 5,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,446 in Islamabad, 706 in Balochistan, 295 in GB, and 504 in AJK. A total of 5,435,139 corona tests have been conducted so far.

Since the pandemic began in the country, a total of 392,356 cases have been detected so far — AJK 6,556, Balochistan 17,046, GB 4,619, Islamabad 29,427, KP 46,604, Punjab 117,898 and Sindh 170,206. A total of 337,553 people have recovered from the disease so far — making the recovery ratio over 86 per cent.