Arrest after fatal stabbing in London

LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in north London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an address in Macleod Road, Enfield, at around 5pm on Friday, where they found a man in his 30s with stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was arrested at the location and has been taken into police custody. Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances, police said.