Edwardes College says no delay in viva exams

PESHAWAR: The Edwardes College on Saturday ruled out delay in taking the viva examination of the BS English students.

Through a press release, the spokesperson for the college said that only a couple of students have submitted their research reports and the remaining were in the process of completing the task.

“The BS semester VIII examination concluded by November 20 and students are supposed to take their viva exams once they submit their research reports,” he added.

He said Edwardes College Principal Prof MS Zaki took prompt action on BS English students’ request for allocation of supervisors and in some cases changed the supervisors. “The English Department has a qualified faculty that is assisting the students,” the spokesperson said.

He said a letter had also been sent to the controller of examination of the University of Peshawar to conduct the viva examination of those students who have submitted their research reports.

The college has asked the remaining students to approach their supervisors and complete their research reports in time.