Govt accused of using institutions against opponents

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Jamshed Khan Mohmand said Saturday that the incumbent rulers were using government departments against opponents to toe their line.

Talking to reporters here, the lawmaker said that he would go to the Anti-Corruption Establishment and submit a written reply to the allegations of corruption levelled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government against him.

It may be mentioned here that the Anti-Corruption Establishment has sent a notice to Jamshed Mohmand, who is also PML-N district general secretary, to appear tomorrow to reply to a number of queries regarding corrupt practices.

He said that they were political people and serving the masses selflessly, adding that they neither believed in revengeful politics nor committed corruption.

The PTI government cannot intimidate the PML-N leaders through such illegal tactics.

“The rulers had taken morsel from the mouth of poor people as the skyrocketing price-hike had made life miserable for them,” he said, adding that the flawed economic policies of the PTI government made it impossible for the masses to meet both ends.

He said the ruling elite were least bothered to address the problems of a common man and their only agenda was to enjoy power and make money through illegal means.