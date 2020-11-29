Four killed in Karabakh blast

BAKU: Four Azeri civilians died on Saturday after their car hit a landmine planted by retreating Armenian soldiers in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general said.

The incident occurred in a village in Fizuli district, a statement said.

"The mine was planted by the Armenian armed forces during their retreat," the statement said, adding that it was an anti-tank mine.

The statement called the incident a "new type of provocation" from Armenia.

Running along the border with Iran, Fizuli was among the districts claimed by Armenian fighters in a 1990s war that saw separatists declare independence over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and several surrounding territories.

Azerbaijan recaptured Fizuli in renewed clashes over Karbakh that started in late September and continued for six weeks, claiming more than 4,000 lives.