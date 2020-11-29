Northern set 390-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Northern set a stiff 390-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the third day of their fifth round four-day outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Saturday.

In pursuit of the target, KP were 55-0 in their second innings at stumps. Musaddiq Ahmad (28*) and Israrullah (22*) were at the crease.

Earlier, in response to Northern’s first innings total of 460-9 declared, KP resumed their innings with the overnight score of 249-7 and were folded for 318 in 76.2 overs, conceding a 142-run lead. Skipper Khalid Usman, who was batting on 59 on Friday, went on to hit 113 not out, his first first-class century.

Khalid, basically a left-arm spinner, hit 18 fours and four sixes in his excellent 158-ball sojourn at the crease. He added 67 for the eighth wicket association with Mohammad Waseem (27), who fell after adding only seven runs to his overnight total.

Waseem smacked three sixes and one four from 26 balls. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali got 2-64.

After taking a substantial lead, Northern rode on the maiden century of young Umair Masood (103*) to declare their second innings at 247-4 in 49.1 overs to set a massive target for KP. Umair, the stumper, smashed nine fours in his 126-ball knock.

Uamir, who has played for Pakistan Under-19, added 142 for the third wicket stand with Faizan Riaz, who fell for 56 off 70 balls. Faizan, who hit a century in the first innings, smashed four fours in his fifty.

Umair then put on 44 for the fifth-wicket unbroken stand with discarded international Mohammad Nawaz, who remained not out on 22-ball 29, hitting one six and four fours.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 2-72, for a match haul of 4-184.

KP’s senior batsman Adil Amin said they would go for a win. “”Initially we will go for a win. If wickets fall then we will go for a draw,” Adil told a virtual news conference.

Meanwhile, here at SBP Ground, Sindh conceded a 51-run lead despite superb centuries from Omair bin Yousuf and Saud Shakeel against Balochistan.

Omair hit 109 and Saud hammered 142 as Sindh were folded for 407 in 121.2 overs after resuming their first innings at 175-1 in response to Balochistan’s huge total of 458-9 declared.

The 21-year-old Omair, who was not out on 74 on Saturday, went on to complete his second century of the season and fifth of his career. He hit 11 fours and three sixes from 240 balls.

Left-handed Saud, who also hit his second century of the season, smashed 15 fours and one six in his 233-ball superb effort. He had resumed from overnight score of 67. This was Saud’s 9th first-class century. Saud leads the batting chart with 529 runs this season. Both put on 207 for the second wicket stand.

Saadi Ali hit 56 off 93 balls, striking one six and three fours. Skipper Asad Shafiq fell for just two.

Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan got 5-85 in 30.2 overs. Left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali (2-86) and discarded Test pacer Mohammad Talha (2-64) were the other successful bowlers. Balochistan were then 42 without loss in their second innings at stumps. Azeem Ghumman (24*) and Bismillah Khan (14*) were at the crease.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Central Punjab were on the verge of conceding a huge lead as they reached 401-9 after resuming their first innings at 136-2 in response to Southern Punjab’s total of 527-7 declared.

Usman Salahuddin, who was batting on 18, went on to hit 76 off 181 balls, featuring eight fours. He added 124 for the fourth wicket stand with Saad Nasim, who managed 69 off 131 deliveries, smacking ten fours.

Ali Shan scored 44 off 121 balls, featuring four fours.

Discarded international pacer Bilawal Bhatti (3-60) and off-spinner Salman Ali Agha (3-41) impressed with the ball.