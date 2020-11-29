Rijas Development thrash Bicos to win Aquafina Polo Cup

LAHORE: Rijas Development thrashed Bicos by 7-1 1/2 to win the Aquafina Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Saturday.

Muhammad Raza Behboudi displayed high-quality polo skills and emerged as the top scorer from the winning side by firing in four goals.

Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani struck a brace and Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa converted one goal.