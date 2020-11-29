Pakistan Polo finals on Sunday

LAHORE: The subsidiary and the main finals of the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Cup 2020 will be played on Sunday (today) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. The main final will be contested between Barry's and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:15 pm and the subsidiary final between D Polo and AOS at 2pm.

Barry's team consists of Ibrahim Barry, Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz, while Diamond Paints/FG Polo team comprises Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie.