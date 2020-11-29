Master Paints win Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo

LAHORE: Master Paints clinched the title in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 after overpowering Pricemeter.pk in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Saturday.

The final between Master Paints and Pricemeter.pk proved to be a very challenging and exciting one. After a tough battle, Master Paints won the final 9-6.

Marcos Panelo was in sublime form and was the top scorer for Master Paints with six goals. The remaining three came from Bilal Haye (2 goals) and Sufi Muhammad Amir (one goal).

From the losing side, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Sufi Muhammad Haroon converted one goal each.