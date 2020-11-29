Parkha Ijaz replaces Suneyahas leader in Nick Faldo Golf

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz replaced Suneyah as leader in Nick Faldo Golf Trials which entered the final phase at PAF Golf Club on Saturday.

The concluding 18 holes on Sunday (today) will decide who finally get selected to represent the country in the Nick Faldo Golf Series in Vietnam in March next year. In the girls section, Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya appears the most skilled in under-21 age bracket, while Humna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club is certainly in a position to emerge as the best one in under-16 bracket.

Parkha Ijaz was the eminent one in the second round. Her round of gross 67, five under par reflects remarkable golf playing skills and excellent control over the flow of the competition. With seven birdies, three coming in a sequence on holes 1, 2 and 3, slightly upset by a double bogie on the 12th hole, she ended the two rounds with an aggregate score of 144 (level par). Placed 18 strokes behind her is Suneyah Osama (PAF Skyview) who can only hope to end up as runner up.

In under 16 years group, the best one is Humna Amjad (AGC) with a score of gross 159 and two strokes behind her is Abiha Syed also of AGC.

In boys under-16 group, S Yashal Shah took over the top slot on the leader board with a stirring round of gross 73 in the second round. His aggregate score now is 151 and he is five strokes ahead of his adversary Omar Khalid. Third placed in this age bracket is Abdul Moeez at 160. Twelve years old M Ashass of AGC is placed fourth.

In command in the under-18 years selection race is the consummate Damil Ataullah. His second round score was again a gross 74 and that added to his 74 of the first round gives him an aggregate of 148, four over par. The nearest challenger, Mekayl Majid, is at a score of 152.

In the under-21 race, Nouman Ilyas improved his position with a deft round of gross 73 and now stands at an aggregate score of 152, thirteen strokes ahead of his nearest opponent Usama Nadeem of IBEX Golf Club, Sargodha.