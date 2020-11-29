Khalid Bin Waleed Cup main contest at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: The Khalid Bin Waleed Cup is the main activity of the card of seven races which also has six Gawadar Plates going to be held at Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

In the acceptances of the day, there are four back-to-back Gawadar Plates and then the cup race which will be followed by the remaining plates.

With order of running the first three races are of a mile run, then two 1100 metres races and the last three are of 1200 metres.

For the cup race, Special One is favourite from among a field of eight entries while race six and seven too are of significance. The races will start at 12noon. The cup race takes place at 2:30 pm.

The first Gawadar Plate race is of class VII and division-V. In this 13-horse field, the eyes are on Neeli The Great for first position while Smiling Again and On The Spot Win are likely to take places. The others in the run are Black Powder, Take Care, Sheba, Slightly Dangerous, Mani Love, Anmole One, Bano, Zahid Love, Sajree and Stella.

In the second race, there are 14 participants. Here win favourite is Jogaani while for place Merchant of Venus and Finisher carry potential. The field also has Aktolgali, Trick Or Treat, Meray Pass Tum Ho, Azm-e-Nau, Great Warrior, La Ilam, Bindya Love, Days Gone, Son of Jutt, Piyari Guria and Easy Catch.

In the third, there are 11 entries of class VII and division V but focus will be on Natalia for win and for places on Sure Trust and Dimple. Other participants are Sweet Golden, Khabib, Safdar Princess, Tell Me, Chan Punjabi, Ubbi, Lucky Is Me and Order of The Day.

The fourth Gawadar Plate, which is of class VII and division II and III, has seven acceptances but favouirte is Khan Jee. The places may be taken by Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and Badeera. The lineup also has Fazi Choice, Chotta Jharra, Miss World and Princess Mehera.

Khalid Bin Waleed Cup is the fifth race and it is of class-VI and division-III and IV. With Special One being the favorite and Sparking and Final Call for place, the field is completed by Rapunzel Beauty, Legacy, Prince Albert, Welldone Pakistan and Innocent One.

In the sixth race, which is of class VII and division-I, Ibram Prince is the favourite. Malika Princess and Prince of Arab are expected to claim places. The remaining participants are Gondal Prince, Jabbar Prince, Missing My Love, Shahbaz and Friends Forever.