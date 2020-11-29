National U19 Cricket: Saim,Ghazi hit centuries for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Sindh dominated the opening day of the National Under-19 Cricket Championship final at the KRL Stadium against Northern courtesy to superb centuries by Saim Ayub (108) and Ghazi Ghouri (100 not out).

Opting to bat first, Sindh reached a daunting 461 for 6 in 83 overs by the close of play Saturday.

Openers Mubashir Nawaz and Saim gave a 73-run start. Mubashir scored 41 off 40 balls, which included eight boundaries. Saim, who top-scored with a 142-ball 108, struck 12 fours and two sixes. He knitted a 94-run partnership for the second wicket with Rizwan Mehmood, who scored 44 off 75 balls, hitting six fours.

Ghazi Ghouri who batted at number six struck a quickfire unbeaten 100 off 89 balls, which included eight fours and a six.

The other notable performances with the bat came from Kashif and Adeel who scored 66 and 64 runs respectively. Kashif’s innings included 10 boundaries while Adeel’s 61 ball innings was studded with six fours.

For Northern, Zaman Khan picked three wickets for 109 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz grabbed two wickets.

Scores in brief: Sindh 461-6, 83 overs (Saim Ayub 108, Ghazi Ghouri 100 not out, Kashif Ali 66, Adeel Meo 64, Rizwan Mehmood 44, Mubashir Nawaz 41; Zaman Khan 3-109).