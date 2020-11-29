Sindh Second XI fined for slow over-rate

KARACHI: Sindh Second XI have been fined Rs28,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the NBP Sports Complex.

Sindh were three overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged on Friday under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences. On-field umpires Majid Hussain and Mir Dad levelled the charge. Sindh Second XI captain Saifullah Bangash pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ahmer Saeed.