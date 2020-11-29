Shoaib fights back to win title

ISLAMABAD: In what turned out to be an exciting Junior Tennis Championships boys’ final, Shoaib Khan (Pakistan) edged out American Rohan Belday in three sets to win the title at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

Shoaib won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Shoaib, after losing the first set, came back strongly to beat Belday.

Top seed Shoaib got off to a slow start with Belday taking full advantage of his misses in the first set where just one break for him was enough to go 1-0 up in the final.

Shoaib gathered his reserves and went on to play more aggressively to take the second, courtesy to some sizzling cross-court and down the line shots. He was all over Belday in the third where he broke the American twice to win the crown.

In the girls’ singles final, Arina Valitova (Russia) beat Abhilasha Bista (Nepal) in straight sets to claim the title 6-1, 6-0.

Rohan Belday (USA) & Alexander Karman (USA) beat Aarav Samrat Hada (Nepal) & Aki Zuben Rawat (Nepal) 6-3, 6-1 in the boys’ doubles final.

In the girls’ doubles final, Abhilasha Bista (Nepal) & Arina Valitova (Russia) defeated Zoha Asim (Pakistan) & Ekaterina Suvorova (Russia) 6-2, 6-0.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan graced the occasion as guest of honour along with RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Salim Saifullah appreciated the sponsors and the tournament organisers for conducting such an excellent event.

