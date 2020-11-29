Positive test numbers in Pak squad rise to 7

ISLAMABAD: As another member of the Pakistan cricket squad in New Zealand was tested Covid-19 positive, raising the total numbers to seven, the Ministry of Health in New Zealand has decided to conduct a third Covid-19 tests on the visiting team on November 30.

It will be for the third time since the team’s arrival in New Zealand five days back that the players would undergo the Covid-19 tests. “These are precautionary measures and only meant to determine whether those who traveled with the positive cases to New Zealand have any symptoms. All members including those who are positive will go through the testing procedures. This is the requirement here to keep the country Covid-19 free,” a Pakistan team official when contacted said.

All other tests from the second testing turned negative. The member who tested positive was separated from the other members of the contingent and was adjusted on the floor meant for the positive cases.

In all, the Pakistan team will undergo six testing during quarantine period.

According to the Ministry of Health handout, the exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold pending consideration by the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health that they are satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

Meanwhile, every passenger who arrived on the same flight on which Pakistan traveled is going through a quarantine period as is the case in New Zealand.

The Ministry also expressed happiness on Pakistan team’s response. Pakistan cricket squad members that arrived in New Zealand all met the agreed pre-departure requirements for travel, including multiple PCR tests, and symptom checks.

“Exemptions allowing people to train while in managed isolation are very difficult to obtain and any team that receives such an exemption is in a privileged position.

“Pakistan team members who turned negative from the first two Covid-19 tests have been given the option to walk and jog on the open space available in front of the hotel,” the official said.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health in also thanked the Pakistan squad members for their compliance with expectations around managed isolation and their cooperation with the investigation of the cases. “Cooperation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from Covid-19,” the Ministry handout says.