15 corona patients die; 738 new cases

LAHORE : Fifteen Covid-19 patients died and another 738 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,960 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 117,898 in the province.

Out of a total of 117,898 infections in Punjab, 115,118 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 21,515 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,951,715 in the province. After 2,960 fatalities and recovery of a total of 98,191 patients, 16,747 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.