Former PML-N MPA from Vehari joins PML-Q

LAHORE : Prominent political figures of Southern Punjab and former PML-N MPA from Vehari Farah Manzoor Baloch Rind along with her colleagues called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema here on Saturday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

On the occasion, Peer Haroon Shah Khagga, Peer Salman Shah Khagga, Ghazanfar Ilyas Bandesha, Amjad Khan, Chaudhry Tanveer Sindhu, Abu Bakr Sindhu and Mujahid Zahid were also present. Welcoming those joining the party, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “Serving the people and solving their problems on their doorstep is our mission. Special packages were given during our tenure for removing deprivations of the Southern Punjab.” He said that the process of reorganisation of the party for making it active in Southern Punjab is continuing, and the party workers imbued with the spirit of serving the masses will be brought forward.

Former MPA Farah Manzoor said that she along with her colleagues have joined PML-Q as she was impressed by the leadership capabilities of Chaudhry Sahibaan. She said “Nawaz Sharif's narrative is against the army and the country. We are patriotic people and we have joined the caravan of those uniting the country after leaving those breaking the country.