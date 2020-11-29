Tanzanian trade team visits LCCI

LAHORE: Cooperation in different sectors of the economy between the private sectors of Tanzania and Pakistan can play an instrumental role in improving trade and economic ties between the two countries, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) President and head of a trade delegation Paul F Koyi emphasised that Tanzania is a very peaceful country with immense trade and investment opportunities in many sectors, particularly the agriculture sector, which can be explored by Pakistani business and industrial community that would lead to enhancement of trade and investment ties.

The private sectors of the two countries should start knowing each other, build confidence and should bring the business communities of the two countries closer to each other, he said.

The governments of the two countries should make visa issuance process easier to facilitate the business community, he said.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the members of Tanzanian business delegation belong to key areas such as information technology, tea, coffee, dry fruits, textiles products, construction, chemicals and agriculture machinery, etc, and they are interested in finding some suitable companies in Pakistan to work with. It is a great opportunity that must be availed by the Pakistani businessmen, he added.