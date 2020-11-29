Gold prices fall Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs800/tola to Rs110,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold rates declined Rs686 to Rs94,307, it added. In the international market, gold rates decreased $20 to $1,787/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained the same at Rs1,180/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood unchanged at Rs1,011.65, it added.