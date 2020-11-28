Bakhtawar Bhutto officially engaged

KARACHI: The engagement ceremony of the eldest daughter of former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was held here at Bilawal House on Friday evening.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry made each other to wear the engagement ring. The family of Bakhtawar’s fiancé brought sweets and gifts for the host family. Up to 150 persons, mostly being the close relatives of both the families, attended the ceremony.

Up to 15 persons of the family of Mahmood Chaudhry came to attend the ceremony. Some female close friends of Bakhtawar also attended the ceremony. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed away from the engagement ceremony owing to coronavirus infection. Bilawal has isolated himself to a specific portion of Bilawal House.

Asif Zardari, who has been hospitalised due to his ill health, after consulting his physicians, came to the Bilawal House for a brief period to attend the engagement ceremony.

Mahmood Chaudhry drove in a bullet-proof vehicle to reach Bilawal House from a five-star hotel of the city. Mahmood Chaudhry wore an off-white dress with Kashmiri shawl for the engagement ceremony. Children of his family wore black waistcoat and white shalwar to attend the engagement ceremony. Rest of his family members wore eastern dresses. The ceremony was also attended by Farooq H Naek, Senator Sherry Rehman, Anver Majeed and other high-profile persons. Special

security arrangements were made for the engagement ceremony. The guests of the ceremony fully adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests of the ceremony were asked beforehand to send the scanned copies of the result of their coronavirus test before attending the function. The guests were not allowed to take pictures of the ceremony as photographs of the function will only be provided by Biawal House.