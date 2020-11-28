Opp, blind in vested interest, shouldn't play with people’s lives: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said despite the coronavirus severe second wave, the opposition continued to be irresponsible.

In a tweet, he said the opposition, blind in its vested interest, should stop playing with the lives of the people, who were rejecting their small meetings.

The minister noted that neither the opposition had the same destination nor the same thinking. “Passengers from opposite directions do not reach the destination,” he remarked.