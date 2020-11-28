Chairman reviews NAB performance

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Friday to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Division at the headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Lahore Accountability Court has announced a judgment in Reference 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014 whereby principal accused Nazeer Ahmed Khan was sentenced to five years RI along with fines of total liabilities in each case.

It was further informed that the same court had announced judgment in Reference 07/2007 whereby accused person Ghulam Mustafa Randhawa was sentenced to six years RI and Ghulam Murtaza Randhawa was sentenced to four years RI along with a fine of Rs 50 million each. In case of default, further six months of RI will be served by both the accused. In reference No 29/2019, the same court awarded accused Zaheer Nasir, Maqsood Ahmed and Zeeshan Ahmed sentence of seven years RI along with a fine of Rs5 million each.

The court approved a plea bargain of accused Rauf Arshad Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal told the meeting that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases was the priority. The NAB was committed to eradicating corruption and directed regional bureaus to put in their best efforts to pursue under-trial cases with complete preparation.