Operation against encroachments on Warsak Road conducted

PESHAWAR: For ensuring smooth traffic flow on the roads and to address public complaints, the traffic police Friday removed encroachments from Warsak Road and took dozens of handcarts, vehicles and motorcycles parked in No Parking Zones into possession.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat, DSP Traffic Hazratullah along with traffic jawans conducted a crackdown against encroachment’s mafia on busiest Warsak Road.