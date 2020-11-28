Governor condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Friday visited house of late Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard and offered condolences.
He met with Syed Haroon Shah, the son and Editor of daily Wahdat and offered fateha for his father. He also prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.