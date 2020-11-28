close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
Governor condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah

National

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Friday visited house of late Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard and offered condolences.

He met with Syed Haroon Shah, the son and Editor of daily Wahdat and offered fateha for his father. He also prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

