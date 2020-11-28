Stop politicising death of a mother, Marriyum tells PM, his adviser

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar to stop politicising health of Nawaz Sharif and death of Sharif brothers’ mother.

In a statement, she said here on Friday that the inhumane practice on the part of the premier and his advisor exposed their sick, shallow, petty and vicious state of mind. She regretted that the PM released Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz six days after the death of their mother. She said release was requested for 14 days, but only five days were granted. Marriyum said parole was not a favour but a legal right of Shahbaz and Hamza.