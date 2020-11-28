close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Opposition shouldn’t play with people’s lives: Shibli Faraz

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said despite the coronavirus’ severe second wave, the opposition continued to be irresponsible. In a tweet, he said the opposition, blind in its vested interest, should stop playing with the lives of people, who were rejecting their small meetings. The minister noted that neither the opposition had the same destination nor the same thinking. “Passengers from opposite directions do not reach the destination,” he remarked.

Latest News

More From Pakistan