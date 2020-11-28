US singer Cher meets PM, lauds cleaner, greener Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US celebrity singer Cher called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday and lauded his government’s key initiatives for a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

Appreciating the efforts in retiring and dispatching the Kavan to an elephant sanctuary, the Prime Minister thanked Cher for her campaign and role. The Prime Minister also invited the singer to participate and contribute towards the government's initiative for the expansion of protected areas, to which she kindly agreed.

The Prime Minister observed that it was indeed a happy moment for all of us that after giving joy and happiness to the people of Islamabad and Pakistan for about 35 years, Kavan will now be able to retire with other elephants in a specialized sanctuary in Cambodia.

On this occasion, Cher applauded the Prime Minister for his government's key initiatives for ensuring a cleaner and greener Pakistan. She said both the “Protected Areas Initiative” and the “10 billion tree Tsunami” initiative of the government were highly commendable. She also offered her support for furthering the green initiatives through her organization “Free the Wild”. Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on climate change and in charge of the Prime Minister's green drive was also present during the meeting.