End session of Ideas Conclave 2020: Participants focus on Afghanistan, journalism, inequities in wealth

ISLAMABAD: The Ideas Conclave 2020 of Jinnah Institute wrapped up on Friday with conversations on Afghanistan, journalism in conflict and inequities in wealth.

On the day of Jinnah Institute’s Ideas Conclave 2020, sessions were held with leading international diplomats, journalists and economic experts discussing issues both in the South Asian region and beyond.

The third session of the Conclave titled, “Realigning the Region” brought together former ambassadors Dr Maleeha Lodhi and Janan Mosazai of Afghanistan, Professor Marvin Weinbaum from the US and Indian journalist Siddharth Varadarajan to discuss challenges in Afghan peace process.

“There are deep divisions which still exist in the region; any agreement made in Doha can be jeopardised by continued differences between countries in the region whose results will be disastrous for all countries beyond Afghanistan," observed Ambassador Janan Mosazai.

Former ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi explained that the changing face of geopolitics in the world was a significant factor beyond the Covid crisis, leading to greater uncertainty for the future of the Afghanistan. "The world is passing through an unsettled phase not just because of Covid but because of international power shifts in flux, a rules-based international order framed under the weight of so-called ‘strong men’ acting unilaterally and trying to re-write the rules of the game."

Professor Marvin Weinbaum said the US will not walk away from Afghanistan as it did in the 90s, which created a host of challenges for everyone. “Back then, China and Iran were different entities to what they are now, and the US is attentive to this. But its commitment is certainly reduced, and the international community takes its lead from that stance. As for Indo-Pak relations, the BJP government led by Modi has made things more difficult for resolving the Kashmir issue,” said Professor Marvin Weinbaum.

The third and final day of ‘Jinnah Institute’s Ideas Conclave 2020’ commenced with a conversation on ‘Inequities in Wealth and Development’ where experts discussed the current state of the economy in Pakistan, the impact of Covid-19, and what path of recovery should be adopted considering the rising levels of inequality.

Akbar Zaidi explained that despite poverty levels going down in South Asia, inequality continues to be on the rise because it is far more difficult to remedy due to structural issues. “Poverty can be addressed with simple transfers of wealth. But inequality needs looking at ownership of assets and networks; the continued conflation of ‘poverty’ and ‘inequality’ as terms by official decision makers has prevented an examination of factors that cause inequality”, he added. The final session of the Conclave, “Fineprinting Security: Journalists Discuss Conflict Reportage” was moderated by journalist Raza Rumi and featured veteran media persons Kathy Gannon, Amber Shamsi and Asad Hashim.

The panelists spoke about reporters operating in conflict zones where ‘truth’ was often contested and media persons’ own safety was at stake. They established the need to try and tell all sides of the story instead of a biased perspective, although this was often challenging, with media houses and the state dictating terms, particularly in countries like Pakistan and India.