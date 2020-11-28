Investors’ team visits Chiniot mines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Mineral Company Chief Executive Amir Ijaz led a delegation of investors at project site in Chiniot for exploring investment opportunities. Pakistan Steel Mills Chairman Amir Mumtaz and a private transport company chairman Sheryar Chishti had a detailed briefing about the project for investment prospects by PMC team. Punjab Mineral Company (PMC) has undertaken exploration and resource estimation of mineral resources.