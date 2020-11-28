Mild earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A moderate intensity earthquake on Friday jolted the Swat district and its adjoining areas.The intensity of the tremor was recorded at 4.7 on the international Richter scale, according to the geological office.The depth of the quake was 40 kilometres while its epicentre was in the bordering area of Pakistan and Afghanistan, a report said.However, there was no any casualty or damage to property reported.