10 die in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE: Ten persons were killed and 995 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 913 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 589 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 406 persons having minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.