‘Development of islands to help uplift Sindh’

SUKKUR: Federal Minister Asad Umar, along with Shamim Naqvi and Shahryar Khan Shar, talking to the media in Ghotki said on Friday that Imran Khan believes in rule of law and never thinks about compromising it.

He said that very soon a Nadra office will be set up in Obaro. He said that Sindh was deprived off development despite natural resources. He said the Sindh government was doing its politics over Karachi islands.

He said that with the development of the islands, Sindh will be developed and employment generated. He said that inflation is a global issue due to outbreak of COVID-19 and the Sindh government was reluctant to follow the SOPs given by the government to prevent citizens from Covid in the second wave.

For the first wave, the Sindh government had imposed a lockdown itself. He said that for the development and progress of Sindh, the federal government is ready to work with the Sindh government. He said he came here on the directives of PM to provide development packages to the districts of Sindh like Karachi.

He announced to build a university in Obaro. He said that Ghotki was producing much but was deprived of development. He said that there was right of the people of Ghotki on the royalty of gas. He said the government of Zardari will not continue. He said that there will be a technical institute for Obaro, which was not set up in the last 40 years.