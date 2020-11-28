CM Usman Buzdar slams oppositionâ€™s attempts to divide nation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that COVID-19 is a collective issue of all the nations in the world but opposition is engaged in doing politics over it. On the other side, the PTI fully understands the pain of the poor.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister regretted that the opposition is trying to score points over the issue of human life. This is not only illogical but deplorable and history will not remember the oppositionâ€™s negative role in good words, he added.

The chief minister avowed that the opposition was busy in raising hollow slogans and had not done anything practical. The country demands unity, brotherhood and the PM Imran Khan has also stressed for collective efforts, he added. Regrettably, the chief minister deplored that opposition has tried to divide the nation, instead of supporting the people, in this difficult moment. The negative role of the opposition is condemnable and the politicisation of this issue is not in the national interest, concluded the CM.

Meanwhiel, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved establishing more centres for the rehabilitation of female victims of violence.The Rawalpindi and Lahore centres will be activated soon and the facility will also be extended to other cities.

The chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the performance of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA). Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima briefed about the performance and future roadmap.

The chief minister also directed the PWPA to review the utilisation of existing buildings for new centres and surplus employees be assigned duties instead of new recruitment. He assured the PWPA of all-out support and directed it to take steps for providing best services along with the timely nomination of divisional committee members.

The PWPA is the best platform to protect and redress the female victims of violence or abuse. The PTI government is the protector of womenâ€™s rights and the religion of Islam has also given equal rights to the women, he added.Secretary Social Welfare, PWPA DG and others were also present.