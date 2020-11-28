MPA Samar Bilour tests positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon Bilour has tested positive for the coronavirus and she has quarantined herself at her home.

It may be mentioned that the Bilour family had hosted a lunch for the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement who had come to Peshawar for the protest rally on November 22. Samar Bilour confirmed on social media that she had been feeling unwell of late, therefore, she got tested for the coronavirus and her test result came back positive.