Corona claims nine more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Friday claimed nine more lives, the highest number of deaths in a single day after the outbreak of the second wave of the viral infection in the province.

With these losses, the death toll from the fatal disease has risen to 1355 in the province. Also, 323 more people were diagnosed with the virus infection in the province, taking the number of the infected people to 46,604.

Of nine people who died of the disease, six belonged to Peshawar and one each to Nowshera, Mardan and Kohat. In terms of human losses, Peshawar is ahead of otter districts in the province. It has lost 640 lives to the Covid-19.

Peshawar has also reported more positive cases than the rest of the districts. So far in Peshawar, 17490 people are diagnosed with the infectious disease, in which 123 tested positive on Friday alone.

Haripur reported 82 positive cases, Lower Dir 18, Upper Kohistan 17, Upper Dir 15, Mardan 14, South Waziristan 9, Abbottabad and Upper Chitral 7 each, while six people tested positive each in Swat, Mansehra, Kurram, and Lakki Marwat.

In the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), where the hospital administration has closed the cardiology department and converted it into corona complex, the hospital has received 62 patients in which 19 tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim, seven of the Covid patients were in a critical condition and had been put on ventilators in the intensive care unit of the hospital. He said they had reserved 45 ventilators in the ICU for Covid patients.

Also, the health department has provided automatic RNA extraction machine and PCR Amplification machine 96 Flex machine to the LRH for Covid investigations. Being the largest hospital of the province with billions of budget, LRH had not been able to procure the PCR machine from within the hospital resources and start Covid investigations.

Other hospitals, smaller than LRH and with small budgets, including the Mardan Medical Complex, Saidu Teaching Hospital, etc, have already installed PCR machines and successfully managed Covid investigations within the hospital premises.